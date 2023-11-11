Police searching for suspect who shot, killed veteran at Ocoee gas station

OCOEE, Fla. - The Ocoee Police Department has released photos of a car believed to be involved in the shooting death of a veteran.

Gregory Reed, 60, was driving his car through a BP convenience store parking lot when he was shot and killed on Thursday at 8:20 p.m., police said. The shooting happened on the northeast corner of Clarke Road and Silver Star Road.

The photo below is what police believe to be the suspect's vehicle.

Credit: Ocoee Police Department

Surveillance footage shows Reed driving his car through the BP parking lot before being shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160.