Police searching for suspect who shot man in West El Paso

The El Paso Police Department is looking for a suspect who shot a man early Thursday morning in West El Paso.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of North Mesa Street near Interstate 10.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso with non-life-threatening injuries and in stable condition, police said.

The search for the shooter in the area continues, and the scene is still active, according to police officials.

The is under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Crime in El Paso: El Paso man gets 10 years in FBI's Operation April Fools online teen sex sting

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police searching for a suspect who shot man on N. Mesa Street