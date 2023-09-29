Police searching for suspect who shot man in face with flare gun at New Hampshire gas station

Police are searching for a man who they say shot another man in the face with a flare gun at a gas station in New Hampshire on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at the Speedway on Lafayette Road in Hampton around 4 p.m. learned that 37-year-old Elton Stanley had fired a flare gun at another man, striking him in the face, according to the Hampton Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Stanley, who fled the gas station, is wanted on a charge of second-degree assault and reckless conduct.

Stanley is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 170 pounds. He was last seen riding a bicycle and wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, and a head covering.

Anyone who sees Stanley is asked not to approach him and to contact the police immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW