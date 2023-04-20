Police searching for suspect who stabbed teen girl and woman during fight in Kennewick

A teenage girl and a woman were stabbed outside of a Kennewick home early Thursday.

A 14-year-old girl was messaging with the suspected attacker while she was at a home on the 700 block of North Tweedt Street. She stepped outside to meet the person about 3:30 a.m., Kennewick police Sgt. Chris Littrell told the Herald.

A fight started between the girl and the suspected attacker, and a 39-year-old woman stepped outside to stop the altercation, police said.

When they were walking back to the home, they discovered that they had both been stabbed. They called police and were taken to a local hospital. The wounds were not life-threatening, Littrell said.

Investigators believe they know who the attacker was, and are actively searching for the person, he said. They are holding off on releasing any details about the person.

While police haven’t said what the relationship is between the suspected attacker and the teenager, Littrell said they do know each other.

People with information about the attack are asked to contact Kennewick police through non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.