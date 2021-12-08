Police searching for suspect in stabbing

Dec. 7—Decatur police are searching for a woman they say is suspected of stabbing another woman Monday night in Southwest Decatur.

At 6:37 p.m. Monday, Decatur police responded to a domestic call in the 1200 block of Brookline Road Southwest and found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to police.

The victim's girlfriend, Marketa Sipp, 36, of Decatur, was developed as a suspect in the incident, police said in a statement.

Police asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sipp to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.