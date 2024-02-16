Police searching for suspect in stabbing at Tewksbury Hospital

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed another person at Tewksbury Hospital Thursday night.

Tewksbury police say they were searching for Brian Kobs, a 5′11″ white male wearing a blue sweatshirt, who allegedly stabbed someone on the grounds of the 370-bed psychiatric hospital.

The stabbing does not appear to be a random act, police say.

Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and K9 teams were called to the scene.

Police did not make any other information available.

Those with information are asked to call Tewksbury police at (978) 851-7373.

🚨 Police Activity in the area of the State Hospital as we search for a white male, 5’11, wearing a blue sweatshirt who stabbed another person on the State Hospital grounds and fled towards the library. MSP Air Wing is being requested as well as K9 Units. No further information… pic.twitter.com/5bed28nDpp — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) February 16, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

