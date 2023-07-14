Police searching for suspect who stole car with baby, dropped child off at Dorchester intersection

Police are searching for the suspect who stole a car with a baby inside before dropping the infant off at a Dorchester intersection Friday, Boston Police say.

The suspect fled the area, leaving the stolen car behind after dropping off the baby, according to Boston Police.

Boston 25 News crews found police investigating the area around the Brother’s Supermarket on Geneva Ave in Dorchester around 3:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Police have not provided any additional details.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

