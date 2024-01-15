Police searching for suspect in Sunday armed robbery at South Bay convenience store

KSWB — San Diego Police are searching for a suspect after a man armed with a knife held up a South Bay convenience store before fleeing the scene Sunday afternoon.

San Diego Police are searching for a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s, who was wearing a baseball cap backwards, khaki pants and a grey shirt.

SDPD report he was armed with a knife when he walked into the 7-Eleven in the 2500 block of Coronado Avenue near Otay Mesa at 4:07 p.m. Sunday. No one was injured during the armed robbery.

The suspect fled the scene heading east on Coronado Avenue.

At this time, SDPD has not released any information on what was stolen.

