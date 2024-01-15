Police Searching For Suspect In Sunday Armed Robbery At South Bay Convenience Store

KSWB - San Diego

San Diego Police are searching for a suspect after a man armed with a knife held up a South Bay convenience store before fleeing the scene Sunday afternoon. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/police-searching-for-suspect-in-sunday-armed-robbery-at-south-bay-convenience-store/

