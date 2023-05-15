Police searching for suspect after two women found dead in South Knoxville

Knoxville police detectives are searching for a man suspected in a double murder that happened in South Knoxville this weekend.

At around 8:56 a.m. May 13, officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 400 block of Woodlawn Pike, a department spokesperson said in a press release. Officers thought an armed suspect could still be inside the home, and crisis negotiators were sent there, the release said.

Negotiators didn't make contact with anybody inside the home, so officers went inside and two women were found dead, the release said. Their identities have not been released.

A search is underway for a 26-year-old Knoxville man suspected of killing the women and warrants have been filed for two counts of first-degree murder, the release said. According to the release, the suspect left on foot. Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

Knoxville police detectives were called to the scene of a double homicide in South Knoxville May 13.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter. Email lkellar@knoxnews.com. Twitter @LizKellar.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Police search for suspect after 2 women found dead in South Knoxville