Police searching for suspect wanted in sexual assault of juvenile in Merced

Merced police are searching for a an adult male suspect who sexually assaulted a juvenile in Merced on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a call of a sexual assault that was reported in the 800 block alley of West Eighth Street in Merced at approximately 7:04 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

The victim told police she was walking eastbound through the alley when a man walked past her. The man then came up from behind her, stuck his hand down her shirt and grabbed her breast.

The victim was able to fight off the man by hitting him repeatedly with a backpack, according to police.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, approximately 30-years-old, 5-feet, 8-inches tall with a medium build and a pot belly. He was last seen wearing a dirty grey sweatshirt and dirty jeans.

Officers have checked the area numerous times for possible suspects and video surveillance with no solid leads.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Alicia Gorman at 209-388-7715 or by email at gormana@cityofmerced.org.