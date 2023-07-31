Police searching for suspect after woman grabbed from behind while on walk in Waltham

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was grabbed from behind while on a walk in Waltham on Sunday night, authorities announced Monday.

Troopers and local officers responding to a report of an assault on the Riverwalk along the Charles River between Newton Street and Farewell Street near Shaw’s Supermarket around 8 p.m. learned a woman in her 20s had been grabbed from behind by someone who tried to put his hand over her mouth, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Because the victim heard footsteps approaching, she was able to scream and take evasive action, state police said. The assailant ultimately let go of her and ran off.

State police noted that the victim described the suspect as a man in his 30s or 40s, average in height, with an athletic build and tan skin. He was also said to be wearing a baseball cap.

An immediate search of the area proved unsuccessful.

In the wake of the incident, state police reminded walkers to carry a cell phone, refrain from wearing headphones, and consider carrying pepper spray.

“If you see anything or anyone suspicious call 911 immediately. If you are assaulted, if at all possible scream, make noise, and fight back,” state police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW