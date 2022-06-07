Police searching for suspect after woman pushed onto subway tracks

Police are searching for a man who was seen on video pushing a woman off a Bronx subway platform and onto the tracks below on Sunday. Surveillance video captured the moments when a man grabbed the 52-year-old woman and forcefully hurled her onto the elevated tracks.

The woman was rescued by other passengers and survived, but was taken to a local hospital with a broken collarbone and a cut to her head.

"It's really scary you know. It's not safe," one person said.

"It could be anybody. It could be anybody," said another.

The attack happened Sunday around 4:40 p.m. at the Westchester Avenue-Jackson Avenue subway station. Police say good Samaritans jumped into action, pulling the woman back onto the platform before the next train rolled into the station.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 6/5/22 at approx. 4:40 PM, at the Westchester Ave/Jackson Ave subway station in the Bronx, the suspect pushed a 52-year-old female onto the southbound tracks. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/PodSc33vnG

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 7, 2022

After the assault, police say the suspect took off wearing a white shirt, blue hat and carrying a red backpack. The suspect is still at large, and police have offered a $3,500 reward.

"They pick on anybody, it don't matter what. You've got to be careful," one person said.

"You've got to stay away from the edge. They tell you stay away from the edge," said Bronx resident Luis Moscoso.

The attack comes as New York City subway riders have faced a disturbing series of attacks in recent months, including a mass shooting on a subway in Brooklyn, an apparently random shooting on a train in Manhattan, and multiple people who were killed or injured after being pushed onto subway tracks.

Two days after the Sunday attack, a CBS New York reporter found riders — especially parents and their children — staying as far back from the tracks and as close to safety as possible, anxiously watching those around them.

"I get nervous. You see people get close, and I'll back up. I always remind her, stay back, stay close to wall, don't leave me. And things like that," said Melrose resident Cassie Perez.

