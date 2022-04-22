Police searching for suspect after woman reports being sexually assaulted at park

Seattle police are searching for a suspect after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at Golden Gardens Park early Monday.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the 8300 block of 29th Avenue Northwest where they met the victim.

She told officers she was walking on a trail in the park when a man came up from behind and pulled her to the ground, police said.

Police said the woman told them she fought off the man who fled after he had attempted to take off her pants.

Police said the woman suffered injuries to her face and body.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

The woman described the man as tall with stubble on his face. The suspect was reportedly wearing a heavy jacket, black gloves and a ski mask.

Police are asking anyone with information about the attack to call 206-684-5575.

