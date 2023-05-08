Police searching for suspect after woman stabbed to death in Chelsea

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed to death in Chelsea on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing on Lafayette Street shortly after 10 a.m. found a 59-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

There have been no arrests made in the stabbing and the exact time of the incident remains unclear.

State troopers assigned to the Suffolk DA’s office are assisting Chelsea police with an investigation.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

