Police searching for suspects accused of robbing multiple construction workers in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two armed robbery suspects.

Police said the incident happened near the 5900 block of Bobbin Lane.

According to authorities, the suspects robbed several construction workers before driving off in a stolen vehicle.

DeKalb officials did not provide a vehicle of the description. The two suspects appear to be wearing all-black hoodies and black pants.

The construction workers’ identities were not released.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspects is urged to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department at 678- 406-7929.

