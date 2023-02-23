Police searching for suspects accused of stealing car, lighting it ablaze

Feb. 22—The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two men accused of lighting a reportedly stolen vehicle on fire in the 4300 block of Isla Verde Street.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, who's clean shaven and was wearing a red beanie, black jacket, green shirt, dark pants and black shoes. He left the scene on a razor scooter.

Another suspect is also described as a Hispanic man, but was wearing a medium length dark facial hair, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

It's unclear when the incident happened.

Anyone with information about this incident may call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective L. Rodriguez at 661-864-5507.