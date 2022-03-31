Police searching for suspects after armed robbery at convenience store

Police are searching for two suspects who held up a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in Lake Stevens on Sunday.

The armed robbery occurred at 6 a.m. at a store located at 605 91st Ave. NE.

Police said two males entered the store and demanded money, cigars, and cigarettes from the clerk, while one pointed a revolver at the clerk.

The two fled on foot going south on 91st Avenue.

Police believe the suspects might have gotten into a nearby car.

One of the men is said to have a distinctive birthmark or a large scar below his right eye. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and had no face covering.

The other man was wearing a puffy hooded jacket pulled over his head and face.

Anyone who can identify these men or has information related to the case is asked to call 425-622-9369 or email the police at Tipline@lakestevenswa.gov.