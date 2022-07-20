Police searching for suspects in armed robbery on Hilton Head that left one man wounded

A man was grazed by a bullet in an armed robbery attempt early Saturday on Hilton Head, and police continue to search for suspects, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies arrived at Old Wild Horse Road around 1 a.m. after getting a call about the armed robbery, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot.

The man told deputies he had been in his yard with three people when a vehicle arrived at the scene. Two masked men armed with handguns stepped out of the vehicle and began demandingmoney at gunpoint, Bromage said. After the group refused, shots were fired and one man was grazed by a bullet on his side.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday, Bromage said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.