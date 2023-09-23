Police searching for suspects after bar shooting in Downey
A manhunt is underway for the suspects who shot at four people at a bar in Downey early Saturday morning. KTLA 5's Carlos Herrera reports. (Sept. 23, 2023)
A manhunt is underway for the suspects who shot at four people at a bar in Downey early Saturday morning. KTLA 5's Carlos Herrera reports. (Sept. 23, 2023)
Snag a popular portable charger for 50% off, popular earbuds for $23, and more great deals.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Alabama game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
Roam offers listings of homes for sale with assumable mortgages, which allows the buyer to take over the seller's current home loan.
Grab the gizmo that 29,000+ Amazon shoppers depend on to stay connected while it's on sale.
'I sweated a ton. This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon,' wrote one fan.
Apple’s NameDrop feature lets you easily share contact information with people. Just move the two phones close to one another to get started.
The NYPD is deploying a robot with four cameras to patrol the Times Square subway station.
It's raining bisexuals! At least today it is, on Bi Visibility Day.
Caregivers, especially women caregivers, are getting cheated out of retirement savings thanks to the pandemic — and now the transition back to the office.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
The Twins clinched the No. 3 seed in the AL postseason and will host a wild-card series in Minnesota.
Turns out money doesn't automatically buy happiness.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
It's giving 'Girlhood.' The post University of Minnesota grad accidentally gets added to a sorority group chat and makes several new friends: ‘Green flag friend group!!!’ appeared first on In The Know.
The NCUA regulates and insures 98% of credit unions in the United States. That includes all of the federally-chartered credit unions and the vast majority of state-chartered credit unions.
It's been a rough week for the Chicago Bears.
Co-writer and director Roger Ross Williams talks inspiring new biopic.
Save on everything from cozy candles to Fire TVs just in time for football season.
Aaron Rodgers is out of a cast after his Achilles surgery but said he still can’t walk on his own.
The 49ers are off to a 3-0 start this season, the seventh under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.