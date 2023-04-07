Police searching for suspect's car involved in deadly hit-and-run

Apr. 6—Police are asking for help to identify a suspect's car which reportedly struck a bicyclist in east Bakersfield and killed him.

A possibly silver Dodge King Cab pickup truck with damage on the front passenger side fled the 2900 block of East Brundage Lane on Monday, before officers were sent to the scene at 10:59 p.m. The truck has a toolbox mounted in the truck's bed — the passenger side mirror and antenna are also missing from the vehicle, a Bakersfield Police Department news release said.

It's unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, police previously reported.

Tips can be directed to the BPD at 661-327-7111.