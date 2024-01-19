Police searching for suspects connected to an armed robbery at a southwest Atlanta gas station

Police are asking for your help in identifying two armed robbery suspects.

Atlanta Police said on Sept. 18, 2023, at 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at a gas station on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard Southwest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the victim was pumping gas when two armed suspects approached them.

The victim ran into the service station, where another suspect pointed a gun at the victim and robbed them.

Police provided photos of the suspects.

TRENDING STORIES:

APD said anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: