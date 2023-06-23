Police searching for suspects in deadly shooting at vigil for another Atlanta deadly shooting

Earlier this week, mourners gathered at the Villages at Carver apartments to remember the lives of two teenagers killed there last summer. While they were there, another life was taken.

Quentyn Burgess, 18, was shot several times at the apartment complex on Monday evening. He died from his injuries at the scene. Another 19-year-old was shot in the elbow, but survived his injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Germain Dearlove, Commander of the APD Homicide Unit, told Channel 2 Action News that those at the scene had been gathered for a vigil related to a shooting in the same apartment complex last year where Nyriek Olds, 18, and Jamarquez McCrary, 17, were fatally shot.

Police are now releasing surveillance camera video that shows two men in the area just after the shooting. They say they are looking for these people in connection to Burgess’ death.

TRENDING STORIES:

One of the suspects can be seen carrying a gun in the newly released video.

Anyone who knows who these people might be should call investigators or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]