Police searching for suspects after father gunned down in front of children at Atlanta gas station

Atlanta police are trying to identify two suspects wanted for a deadly shooting Wednesday night outside a gas station on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police converged on the gas station around 10:30 p.m. after an officer heard multiple shots fired. There, they told Channel 2 Action News they found a 25-year-old father dead after being shot several times.

“It appears there was possibly a dispute at the location that led to the shooting incident,” said Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Germaine Dearlove.

Following the shooting, the victim’s sister arrived at the scene. She spoke to Channel 2′s Darryn Moore, asking that her face not be shown on camera.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Unfortunately, my brother, he just came to the Chevron to purchase an item. As he came out, unfortunately, the shooter, he just came and gunned him down in front of his 1-year-old son. He was not armed. His baby’s mother and his kids, they just witnessed everything. There were two kids in the car, his son and his daughter. His kids will have to live with this, his baby’s mother will have to live with this.” said the victim’s sister.

The name of the victim has not been released by police. Customers and people who work near the gas station were saddened to hear what happened.

“You got two kids in the car. Why do you do that?” said security guard Mike Thomas.

“That’s sad, can’t do anything but pray.” said one gas station customer.

Police told Channel 2′s Tom Regan the two men they are looking for got away in a blue or black colored Jeep Compass. A gas station manager gave police security camera footage that may have captured the shooting and could help identify the two men involved.

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the incident should contact Atlanta police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: