Police searching for suspects involved in Rock Hill shooting

One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the shoulder on May 23, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Around 11:20 p.m., officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots from a parking lot on Cherry Road.

Police saw two men run to a white sedan and leave the parking lot.

The department says officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going. Then the passenger and the driver got out of the moving vehicle on Patriot Parkway and ran from the police.

At the same time, police learned that these were the suspects involved in the shooting, and one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police began investigating the area and used the K-9 unit to try to find the suspects, but couldn’t find them.

Officers found the 36-year-old victim at the hospital with a gunshot wound and say he is expected to recover.

The department says the investigation is open and ongoing.

