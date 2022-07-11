Police searching for suspects after man stabbed in Times Square

Police are looking for suspects after a man was reportedly stabbed in Times Square early Monday morning after a group of men confronted him.

The unnamed victim, 41, was allegedly stabbed in the stomach during the encounter, which took place at roughly 5 a.m., according to the NYPD public information commissioner.

The stabbing took place following a dispute between the man and at least one of his alleged attackers.

After the attack, the man approached police officers for help and was transferred to a nearby hospital, where he remains in stable but serious condition at the time of reporting.

Police say that the victim became uncooperative after entering the hospital and has offered them no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.