Police searching for suspects responsible for vandalizing Dormont Pool

Police are searching for the suspects responsible for entering after hours and vandalizing the Dormont Pool.

According to a Facebook post from Dormont Borough police, two different groups of individuals entered the property on two separate occasions within the last week.

On Friday, Aug. 5 at approximately 11:30 p.m., the first group of individuals was spotted inside the pool after hours.

Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 3:40 a.m., a second group was spotted on security footage, vandalizing the locker rooms and pool area.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Dormont Police Department at (412) 561-8900.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

