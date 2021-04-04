Police searching for suspects in series of muggings in NYC

CBSNews
·1 min read

The NYPD wants your help identifying at least two people who they say are mugging people on the Upper West Side neighborhood of Manhattan, CBS New York reported. Police said there have been at least five incidents.

In one case on March 13, police say the suspects followed a 13-year-old into the lobby of a building on West 77th Street and attacked him, stealing his hat.

They say the same suspects pulled a knife on someone in Central Park on the afternoon of March 17 near West 79th Street. They took off on Citi Bikes.

They are also being eyed in the mugging of two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old on Riverside Drive on March 30 at 9 p.m., CBS N.Y. said. In that incident, police said they displayed a firearm in their waistband. They allegedly stole an electric scooter from a nearby building's lobby the same day.

WANTED for ROBBERY PATTERN: On several dates in March @NYPD20pct the subject’s displayed a knife or firearm and forcibly remove property from the victim’s. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $2500. pic.twitter.com/fXlH6ACYxs

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 4, 2021

The most recent incident took place March 31 at around 12:30 a.m. They threatened to stab a man a stole his cellphone and wallet on West 69th Street, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via Twitter: @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

