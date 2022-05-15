Police searching for suspects after shooting at Gaston County bar

The Lowell Police Department said it is searching for several suspects after a shooting at a bar early Sunday morning.

Lowell police said they responded with multiple other agencies to a shooting call at ICONz Bar on Westover Street around 2 a.m.

One suspect was arrested and the remaining suspects are not believed to be in Lowell at this time, police said.

Police said one officer was injured during a foot chase for one of the suspects. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lowell police is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Gaston County Dispatch at 704-866-3300.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

