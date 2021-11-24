Update: Police searching for suspects in shooting near SLO Jack in the Box

Update, 11:58 p.m.:

The San Luis Obispo Police Department confirmed police are investigating a shooting near the Jack in the Box on Santa Rosa Street on Tuesday evening.

According to Lt. Robert Cudworth, one male has been transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Two male suspects are still outstanding, he said, but police “don’t believe there is any further risk to the community.”

Cudworth said as of midnight, detectives had just arrived on scene and it would likely take a few hours to process everything and for them to speak to the victim for more information.

“Then we’ll circle the wagons, see what we have and figure out where to go from there,” Cudworth said.

He added that all of the individuals involved were “older adults,” and specifically not college-age.

Original story:

Police are responding to an incident near Jack in the Box in San Luis Obispo.

Police on scene said one victim was transported to an area hospital but would not provide further details.

A medical emergency was reported in the area of Santa Rosa and Olive streets around 10:01 p.m., according to emergency response app PulsePoint.

The parking lot between the fast-food restaurant and a nearby taco shop were taped off as of 11 p.m.