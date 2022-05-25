LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Police Department is searching for suspects after receiving reports of a shooting on Picacho Avenue Monday evening.

Dan Trujillo, a spokesperson with the City of Las Cruces, said that the shooting between two groups occurred near the Eagle Qwik Mart on the 440 block of west Picacho Avenue around 5 p.m. on May 23.

"Witnesses told police that drivers of two different vehicles exchanged gunshots," Trujillo said. "No injuries were reported."

Trujillo said that police were investigating the incident and attempting to identify the people involved. As of the publication of this article, no charges had been filed, Truilljo said.

Justin Garcia covers crime, courts, public safety, and politics in Doña Ana County. They can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Police searching for suspects after shooting near Eagle Qwik Mart on Picacho