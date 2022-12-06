Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab robbery at Big 5 in West Seattle

Employees at a Big 5 store in West Seattle were working to clean up the damage Monday after a pair of suspected burglars rammed the store with an SUV.

The smash-and-grab burglary happened at the store, which is located in the Westwood Village shopping center, at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Seattle Police Department.

The two suspects drove up in a black Chevy Suburban and a beige or silver-colored sedan.

Police say the suspects then used the Chevy to ram the front of the store four times, causing significant damage.

KIRO 7 crews saw a mangled mess of metal and glass still on the street Monday evening.

The suspects stole an unknown number of CO2-powered BB guns, then fled the scene, driving northbound.

They were both wearing face coverings and gloves, according to police.

Police collected evidence from the scene and are continuing to search for the suspects.