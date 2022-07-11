Police searching for suspects in two Cambridge stabbings
Police are investigating two stabbings in Cambridge.
The victims, both men, were found in the areas of 750 Massachusetts Ave. and 5 Western Ave. shortly after 8 p.m. Police say the men may be homeless.
They were taken to area hospitals with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Two men were seen running toward River Street after the stabbings, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW