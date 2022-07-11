Police searching for suspects in two Cambridge stabbings

Alexander Newman
·1 min read

Police are investigating two stabbings in Cambridge.

The victims, both men, were found in the areas of 750 Massachusetts Ave. and 5 Western Ave. shortly after 8 p.m. Police say the men may be homeless.

They were taken to area hospitals with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Two men were seen running toward River Street after the stabbings, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Recommended Stories