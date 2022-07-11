Police searching for suspects in two Cambridge stabbings

Police are investigating two stabbings in Cambridge.

The victims, both men, were found in the areas of 750 Massachusetts Ave. and 5 Western Ave. shortly after 8 p.m. Police say the men may be homeless.

They were taken to area hospitals with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Two men were seen running toward River Street after the stabbings, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW