Police searching for suspects who vandalized dozens of vehicles in Bexley

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Vehicle break-ins are becoming a concern and causing headaches for some owners.

On Wednesday, NBC4 reported on car break ins that happened at hotels near the John Glenn International airport and a day later, a string of car break ins plagued the Bexley area.

Columbus officers accused of stealing and selling ‘kilograms’ of cocaine

According to Bexley Police, at least thirty cars were broken into shortly before 1 a.m., and while police are searching for suspects, residents are left to pick up the pieces.

“It was around 7:45, we got a call from our neighbors and they were knocking on our doors,” said Zachary Topolosky, “We were all still sleeping, and she was like ‘I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but two of your cars, your windows are broken.”

Topolosky and his parents walked outside to find two of their cars had their windows smashed out. The third was accidentally left unlocked. Topolosky said that nothing was missing from his car, but some items were taken from his mom and dads car.

“He has gift cards for work, and they took around, I think, $200 worth of gift cards. And in my mom’s car, an old phone that was in the center console,” Topolosky said.

But, Topolosky’s car has more damage than just a window being broken. The suspects took a screwdriver to the door.

“We found the screwdriver, they ripped our cords in my car, they found just papers and everything, like pictures of my dog and just stuff I had in my car,” he said.

Topolosky said that he wished things would have been taken from his car since it was vandalized that way.

“I’m still going to keep it locked, but I’m also going to take out everything I value,” he said.

According to Bexley Police Chief, Gary Lewis, the department received a couple calls about cars being broken into sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. As of right now, the motive is unclear.

“It appears as though the intent truly was to just damage. It’s unfortunate that you have individuals that are impacting our citizens and damaging with just that intent, no matter if it’s to go through the vehicle for theft and or to damage,” Lewis said.

Bexley Police said they believe a stolen car was involved. Chief Lewis says that worked in unison with the Columbus Division of Police. The car has since been recovered. BPD believes several people were involved.

Chief Lewis said something like this is frustrating for the residents.

“When you’re looking at that type of impact and the financial impact, 30 vehicles damaged from glass to door frames, etc. That adds up and it’s a significant impact and you feel violated. You feel violated, that vehicle has potentially had someone go through it and or the potential of having someone enter that vehicle,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he believes this is an isolated incident and plans to add additional measures to keep the community safe.

“One of the things we want to make sure of is to let our citizens know that this was in some fashion, an isolated incident because you had the same individuals committing this very unfortunate act, impacting our citizens. So, we will continue to deploy additional resources as well as work with other agencies and then utilize our detective bureau as well,” Lewis said.

BPD is still searching for the individuals involved, anyone with information is asked to contact them at (614) 559-4444.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.