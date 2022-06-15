Police searching for suspects after WA state Republican lawmaker’s office vandalized

Police said they’re working to identify two people who vandalized the office of Washington state Republican Rep. Andrew Barkis.

The vandals were caught on security video breaking a window and throwing a burning flare into Barkis’ office.

It is not clear if the act was politically motivated or if Barkis’ building was randomly targeted.

However, Barkis told a KIRO 7 reporter that he was rattled by it.

“If it (the flare) would’ve just fallen four inches to the right, it would’ve lit the furniture in the lobby on fire, and the building would’ve been gone,” said Barkis.

The building is also where the state House Republicans’ organizing committee offices are located.

Barkis told KIRO 7 that he worries the incident might have been politically charged.

“This has been a modus operandi of extreme groups on the left that target certain things. We just have seen this, so I can’t rule that out completely,” said Barkis.

However, police have stopped short of saying the incident has anything to do with politics.

Investigators said the incident might have been a diversion because shortly after police said the two suspects burglarized a nearby antique shop.

Nonetheless, Barkis said he can only wonder and worry given the location of where things occurred.

“I think a diversion is a dumpster fire. Diversion is not burning down and is not committing a federal crime of arson to rob an antique store. It may be related, but that may be the other way,” Barkis said.

While police are still working to figure out who is responsible for the crime, they were able to find DNA evidence from the antique shop that was targeted.

One thing worth noting is that both sides of the political aisle are condemning the act, including Gov. Jay Inslee who called it abhorrent and said he was glad nobody was hurt.



