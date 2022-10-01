Police searching for teen boy after his car was found at Georgia mall

Douglasville police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen boy.

Police issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri on Friday.

Kathuri was last seen on September 28, at 8 a.m. at 5807 Chapel Village Court in Douglasville.

The teen is 5′10 in height, around 123 in weight, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said the vehicle he drove was found at Arbor Place Mall.

He was last seen wearing a white NASA hoodie and jeans.

If you have any information where Kathuri might be, contact Detective Blayne Gibbs at 678-293-1823 or gibbsb@douglasvillega.gov.

