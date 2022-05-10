Police searching for teen mom with her two children, officials say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is searching for a teen that left with her two children.

Antricia Durking, 17, was last seen on South Main Street on May 6, a release said.

According to police, Durking left a facility without permission and has not been seen since. The release also said she left with her two children, Zachariah, 7 months, and Jaylen, 2.

Police said she does not suffer from any medical or mental condition.

According to officials, she is a ward of the state and the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) should be notified when found.

If you see her or the children, call police at 90-636-4479.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: