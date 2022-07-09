Police searching for teen suspects who allegedly beat 73-year-old to death

The Philadelphia Police Department announced Friday they are searching for multiple teenagers who allegedly beat a 73-year-old man to death last month.

The police say four male and three female teenagers allegedly attacked the man late at night on June 24 using various objects.

Footage released by the department of the incident shows one male teenager hitting the man with a traffic cone. Another female teenager takes the cone and throws it at the old man’s back.

The police say the teenagers are in their early-to-mid teens.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries, particularly the ones he suffered to the head, but died the next day.

Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said the medical examiner found the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, WPVI reported.

The department reminded the public it offers a $20,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest or conviction of a homicide case.

Smith is imploring the parents of the teenagers in the attack to turn in their children.

“The message I would put out there to the parents of these juveniles, if they are aware that their son or daughter is involved in this incident, contact an attorney and contact the homicide unit,” Smith said, according to the local outlet.

Philadelphia has implemented a curfew in the city for minors aged 14 to 17, according to ABC. Children in that age group are required to return home by 10:30 p.m. for their own safety.

The Hill has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for more information.

