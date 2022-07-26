Police searching for teenage girl they believe to be sex trafficking victim

Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios, 17, is believed to be the victim of sex trafficking, police say

Police in central Ohio are searching for a teenage girl they believe may be a victim of human trafficking.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force (COHTTF) is requesting help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl, who police say is the victim of human smuggling and human trafficking.

Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios is an undocumented, unaccompanied minor who only speaks Spanish, a release said. COHTTF believe her traffickers are manipulating and threatening her as a means of control, because her mother and infant child are still in Mexico.

Police say believe her traffickers are manipulating and threatening Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios as a means of control because her mother and infant child are still in Mexico. Photo provided.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Police searching for missing teenager, suspected trafficking victim