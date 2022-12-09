Police searching for teenager missing from Armstrong County believed to be in ‘immediate danger’

Manor Township police are searching for a teenage girl who is believed to be in immediate danger.

According to a Facebook post from police, 13-year-old Haley, also known as Cameron, was last seen in the area of Armstrong Junior Senior High School, walking toward Kibuks Motorcycles around 4 p.m.

She was last seen wearing baggy black pants, a black long sleeved T-shirt with a black T-shirt on top. Police said she has short brown hair and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

No one has heard from her since 4 p.m., police said.

Police said she is reported to be suicidal and believed to be in immediate physical danger.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts should contact Manor Township police at 724-763-9677.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

