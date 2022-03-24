Police searching for trio in Kunia armed robbery

Mar. 24—Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred in Kunia.

Police said an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were in their vehicle on Anoiki Street when three male suspects pulled up to them at about 9 :25 a.m. Monday.

Two of the three suspects pointed a handgun while the third took unspecified property from the pair, police said.

The suspects then fled in a dark-colored vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.

One of the suspects is described to be in his 30s, 5 feet, 8 inches and 210 pounds. The second suspect is also described to be in his 30s, about 5 feet, 8 inches with a heavy build and the third suspect is described as being in his 20s with a skinny build.