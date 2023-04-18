Police searching for two men charged in fatal stabbing

Apr. 18—Police are searching for two men suspected of fatally stabbing a third man inside downtown Frederick business in March.

The Frederick Police Department said in a release Tuesday that they have charged James Peter Brown, Jr., 33, and Derell Len Prue, 32, both of Frederick, in the death of 28-year-old Romario Tevin Anderson.

An arrest warrant was issued for both men on charges related to first- and second-degree murder, the release said. Both charges apply to Brown and Prue, police said.

Police released photos of the two suspects online.

"The Frederick Police Department has been working relentlessly in trying to locate Brown and Prue and is asking for the public's assistance" in finding the men, the release said.

The incident took place on March 18 at Exhale Lounge, located at 405 N Market Street, the release said.

Anderson, the victim, was declared dead at the scene, police previously said.

FPD spokeswoman Samantha Long confirmed the incident took place inside Exhale Lounge but not where in the business. Muslim Durzada, who owns Exhale Lounge, previously told the News-Post the incident occurred in the kitchen.

Long said neither the suspects nor victim worked at Exhale. She declined to say how the suspects were identified.

"We do believe that it was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence," Long told the News-Post in a phone interview Tuesday morning.

"And that the suspects and the victim knew each other in some capacity," she said.

The charges against both suspects and the arrest warrants were issued the same day as the killing, according to the release.

Those with information can contact Detective Kyle Jones at 240-674-7058.