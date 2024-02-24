Police searching for two men who robbed convenience store in Rockland

Police in Rockland are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning.

According to Rockland Police, around 3:20 a.m. two males entered the 7/11 convenience store on 92 Market Street.

Two unknown males entered the store, approached the clerk working the coffee machine, and forced him to open the register, according to Rockland police.

One of the males is described as Hispanic, approximately 6′ tall, wearing black NIKE sweatpants, blue sneakers, a black puffy jacket, and a black half-face mask, and pulled a firearm on the clerk.

The other male is described as a white male 5′8″ wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, a black half-face mask, and white slides, pulled out a knife.

The suspects, who were wearing blue latex gloves, took the contents of the cash register and about $80.00 in cigarettes before fleeing on foot and getting into a getaway car parked somewhere on Highland Street.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information or home surveillance video in that area is asked to contact the Rockland Police Department at 781-871-3890

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

