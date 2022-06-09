Police searching for two men suspected of stealing from Reserve Township DPW garage

Sources told Channel 11 that police are trying to track down two men seen on camera close to where they’re accused of stealing from Reserve Township’s Department of Public Works garage. Sources say some of the crimes were committed June 1, just off Spring Garden Road.

Channel 11 was told by sources that the two men loaded up two cars full of stolen water department equipment like copper and cast-iron fittings, and they even stole a fire hydrant.

Dave Moore has lived in Reserve Township for over five decades. He owns Hog’s Head Bar and Grill and usually knows all of the town’s happenings. Even he was surprised to learn that police are trying to track down the two men.

“Reserve Township is kind of a quiet, safe community,” Moore told Channel 11. “Unfortunately, with the economic times, people are stretching out and doing whatever they can to make ends meet. As a taxpayer of the township, I don’t like to see anything stolen from the township where taxpayer money could be used to replace it.”

Moore said the fire hydrant is personal for him. He’s also the president of a local volunteer fire department.

“If someone is stealing a fire hydrant that was scheduled to be replaced or to replace one that’s not working, that affects the operation of the volunteers who do their best to protect the homes of the residents,” Moore added.

He did credit the Reserve Township Police Department for its hard work, saying he trusts the department will catch these guys.

“The police here do a very good job,” Moore said. “Not just traffic enforcement, but any of the minor crimes. 90% are minor — that’s how good of a job they do.”

