Police Searching For Two Men Suspected Of Abducting A Mother And Child

Two suspects are on the run after allegedly abducting a mother and her 1-year-old child from the parking lot of a Target in Memphis, Tennessee. In a statement released on Facebook, the Memphis Police Department said the mother was putting groceries into her car when two men approached her and the child with a handgun.

After driving to an ATM with the pair and forcing the mother to withdraw $800, the suspects released the woman and her child, police said.

Investigators released photos of the suspects after reviewing surveillance footage from a Walmart, which was where the men went before going to the Target according to police. The Walmart was located about a mile away from where the abduction happened, ABC News reports.

Police didn’t say where the mother and child were released or how long the incident lasted.

The Memphis Police Department is offering up to $2,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the two suspects. Anybody with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.