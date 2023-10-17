Police searching for two men suspected in shooting death of Alexandria 22-year-old

Two men are being sought in connection to a fatal shooting in Alexandria, according to police.

The Alexandria Police Department on Tuesday said it had issued warrants for Troyvonta Green, 26, and Mayon Jones, 23, both of Alexandria.

They are wanted in the shooting death of 22-year-old Shedrick Jordon, who died at a hospital after being shot the night of Oct. 8 on the 2500 block of Culpepper Road.

Shedrick Jordon homicide: 22-year-old shooting victim identified as Alexandria police investigate

Court update: Trial of Boyce man accused in bicyclist's 2020 death moved into February 2024

Both men are facing charges of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

It also states that the Green and Jones might be in the Concordia Parish area.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to call detectives at 318-441-6416 or dispatch at 318-441-6559. Detectives also can be reached via email at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Police seek Troyvonta Green, Mayon Jones in fatal Alexandria shooting