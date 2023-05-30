Police searching for two missing endangered children last seen in Crystal Springs neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the assistance of the community in locating two missing endangered sisters who were last seen in a Crystal Springs neighborhood.

Maliah M. Byrd, 10 years old, and Makayla A. Byrd, 7 years old, were reported missing by their family after they failed to return home from a local neighborhood park. Concerns for their safety have prompted an urgent search effort.

According to reports, Maliah and Makayla were last seen on foot in the 500 block of Chaffee Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The following are the details of the missing children:

Maliah M. Byrd:

Age: 10

Sex: Female

Height/Weight: 4′6″/80lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown eyes/blonde and black braids in pigtails

Clothing: White t-shirt with a dark emblem on the front, light-colored shorts, grey/white sneakers

Makayla A. Byrd:

Age: 7

Sex: Female

Height/Weight: 4′3″/50lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown eyes/blonde and black short afro style ponytail

Clothing: Dark-colored oversized style t-shirt, unknown color shorts, unknown color sandals

Authorities are urging anyone who has seen Maliah or Makayla or possesses any information that may aid in their safe recovery to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500.

Updates on the search efforts and any developments in the case will be provided as soon as they become available.

