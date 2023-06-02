Police searching for two suspects who allegedly attacked someone with a machete in Boston

Police are searching the area for two suspects wanted in connection to attacking a man in downtown Boston with a machete last month.

The assault took place around Tremont Street and Temple Place on Tuesday, May 23 around 9 a.m., police said.

The adult male victim, who was not identified, was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

Police describe both suspects as Black males with short hair. Suspect No. 1 was wearing a “grey trench coat style jacket, dark pants, and white shoes,” and Suspect No. 2 was “shirtless, wearing white pants and dark colored shoes.”

The assault is still being investigated and police are seeking the public’s help with identifying both suspects involved.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

