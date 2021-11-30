Police searching for vandals shooting out store front windows

Nov. 30—The Jacksonville Police Department are searching for vandals believed to have been shooting out store front windows with a BB gun or pellet gun from area roadways. Over 20 businesses, as well as the Jacksonville Public Library, have been affected since Nov. 1.

"When you're driving down the road and you shoot a BB out the window, it makes no noise," Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said. "These are very, very difficult to catch because you can't hear anything and it's hard to see when it happens. We can't just randomly stop cars on the road to see if anyone has a pellet gun."

Cherokee County Crime Stoppers has offered a $500 reward for information on these crimes.

Two local businessmen are also offering a rewards. Wesley Dyer and Kaleb Kramer are each offering $500 in hopes that the perpetrators can be identified and arrested.

Dyer, of Dyer's Premium Portable Buildings and Trailers, said somebody knows who is committing the crimes and the money is an incentive.

"The cops are involved, but they can't be everywhere at once and it's hard to catch somebody driving down the road and shooting a BB gun out the window," Dyer said.

His business has been hit twice. One window has already been replaced at the cost of $1,400. A second window has a small hole where the window was struck, but has not yet been replaced.

"We were fortunate enough we had the money to replace the window. Some people aren't. Some of these businesses are doing what they can to get by right now," Dyer said.

Dyer has also spent $600 on plywood and now boards up his business nightly.

"I can't afford $1,400 windows every day, and not knowing when they're going to get caught, it's just a precaution we have to take," he said.

Dyer called the damage done by the vandals ridiculous and said it made Jacksonville look like one of the cities where riots have taken place forcing businesses to board up to prevent damage.

The impact of the ongoing vandalism not only affects the individual businesses but the community as well.

"We give a lot back to the community," Dyer said, noting he'd donated to the Children's Christmas Tree. "But when you're hitting my business, it's taking from me being able to give to the community at this time."

Police believe a silver Jeep Liberty is involved and have received tips in the case.

Businesses along Jackson Street, Rusk Street and a few other roads have been victims, according to Williams.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department, 903-586-2546 or Cherokee County Crimestoppers, 903-586-STOP (7867).