Police searching for vehicle involved in pedestrian hit-and-run Saturday

The North Londonderry Township Police were dispatched to the scene of a hit-and-run in the 200 block of Lewis Road on Saturday just before 5 p.m. where a 20-year-old pedestrian was struck, sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The report described the vehicle as green Ford Super Duty pick-up truck with a ladder rack, a business logo on the side and silver/gray colored side tool boxes.

According the report, the vehicle was last seen turning west on Snyder Road and driving toward Gravel Hill Road.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact the North Londonderry Township Police at (717) 838-5276.

This investigation is ongoing.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him atDLarlham@LDNews.com or on Twitter @djlarlham

